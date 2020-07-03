439 FULTON Street

Amenities

Lovely townhome (left side) in Historic Lockerbie Square area! You can enjoy 4th of July fireworks from the front porch. Features 2 Bedrooms...either could serve as the Master Bedroom. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen w/ center island, granite countertops, stainless appliances and Fisher & Paykel range. Partial unfinished basement has plenty of storage space. This home features many updates: 2019: New Lennox Furnace & A/C, New Tub/Shower, New LG Washer & Dryer and New Medicine Cabinets. Wonderful downtown living with an easy walk over to Mass Ave. to enjoy restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Next to the back porch is a paved patio area, perfect for outdoor seating area. On street Parking.