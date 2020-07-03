All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

437 Fulton Street

437 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

437 Fulton Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Don't miss this updated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Lockerbie! This unit includes stainless steel appliances in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Half-bath located just off of kitchen. Unfinished, dry basement is perfect for additional storage. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and the full bath. Both bedrooms similar in size. Full bath includes dual sinks and front load washer/dryer. Don't miss out on this downtown gem! Available for a September Move In.
$50 application fee per adult.
Call today to schedule a showing (317)900-4161

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Fulton Street have any available units?
437 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 Fulton Street have?
Some of 437 Fulton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 437 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 437 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 437 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 437 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

