437 Fulton Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this updated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Lockerbie! This unit includes stainless steel appliances in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Half-bath located just off of kitchen. Unfinished, dry basement is perfect for additional storage. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and the full bath. Both bedrooms similar in size. Full bath includes dual sinks and front load washer/dryer. Don't miss out on this downtown gem! Available for a September Move In.

$50 application fee per adult.

Call today to schedule a showing (317)900-4161



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.