437 Fulton Street

Amenities
Don't miss this updated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Lockerbie! This unit includes stainless steel appliances in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Half-bath located just off of kitchen. Unfinished, dry basement is perfect for additional storage. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and the full bath. Both bedrooms similar in size. Full bath includes dual sinks and front load washer/dryer. Don't miss out on this downtown gem! Available for a September Move In.
$50 application fee per adult.
Call today to schedule a showing (317)900-4161
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.