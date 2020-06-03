4355 Norwaldo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NORWALDO & 43RD - COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR/2BA HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Large, like-new home on 4 lots in SoBro! Lots of space inside and out. Huge, park-like lot is completely fenced and includes fresh landscaping, new front porch and side deck. Kitchen is all new with granite counter-tops, new appliances and granite bar-top into living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Huge main floor master bedroom with updated bath, plus bedroom/den with adjacent deck. 2 charming, updated bedrooms on upper level with updated full bath. Extra parking and 2-car detached garage. *Air conditioner installed at move-in. This home really does have it all! Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

