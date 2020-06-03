All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4355 Norwaldo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4355 Norwaldo Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

4355 Norwaldo Avenue

4355 Norwaldo Avenue · (317) 622-4722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4355 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NORWALDO & 43RD - COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR/2BA HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Large, like-new home on 4 lots in SoBro! Lots of space inside and out. Huge, park-like lot is completely fenced and includes fresh landscaping, new front porch and side deck. Kitchen is all new with granite counter-tops, new appliances and granite bar-top into living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Huge main floor master bedroom with updated bath, plus bedroom/den with adjacent deck. 2 charming, updated bedrooms on upper level with updated full bath. Extra parking and 2-car detached garage. *Air conditioner installed at move-in. This home really does have it all! Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Norwaldo Avenue have any available units?
4355 Norwaldo Avenue has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 Norwaldo Avenue have?
Some of 4355 Norwaldo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Norwaldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Norwaldo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Norwaldo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 Norwaldo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4355 Norwaldo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4355 Norwaldo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4355 Norwaldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 Norwaldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Norwaldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4355 Norwaldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Norwaldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4355 Norwaldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Norwaldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 Norwaldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4355 Norwaldo Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity