Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4349 Patricia Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4349 Patricia Street
4349 Patricia Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4349 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Nice home with all hard surface flooring for easy maintenance and cleaning! Large fenced in back yard. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4349 Patricia Street have any available units?
4349 Patricia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4349 Patricia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4349 Patricia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 Patricia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4349 Patricia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4349 Patricia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4349 Patricia Street offers parking.
Does 4349 Patricia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 Patricia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 Patricia Street have a pool?
No, 4349 Patricia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4349 Patricia Street have accessible units?
No, 4349 Patricia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 Patricia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4349 Patricia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4349 Patricia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4349 Patricia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
