Last updated August 1 2019 at 1:35 PM

423 Wallace Ave

423 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

423 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Indy's East side available! Eat in kitchen with electric oven/range and refrigerator included. Washer/dryer hookups, unfinished basement. New carpet coming soon.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Wallace Ave have any available units?
423 Wallace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Wallace Ave have?
Some of 423 Wallace Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Wallace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
423 Wallace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Wallace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Wallace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 423 Wallace Ave offer parking?
No, 423 Wallace Ave does not offer parking.
Does 423 Wallace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Wallace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Wallace Ave have a pool?
No, 423 Wallace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 423 Wallace Ave have accessible units?
No, 423 Wallace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Wallace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Wallace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

