423 Wallace Ave

Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Indy's East side available! Eat in kitchen with electric oven/range and refrigerator included. Washer/dryer hookups, unfinished basement. New carpet coming soon.
Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
No section 8
