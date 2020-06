Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom home waiting for you, Move In Ready and Super Clean, you will Love this place! The shiny hardwood floors, the updated kitchen and bathroom, the modern feel, new paint, and everything else this home offers makes it the perfect rental for you and your family. You must take the time to see this home as soon as you can.