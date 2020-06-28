All apartments in Indianapolis
415 Iowa Street

Location

415 Iowa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bates-Hendricks 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bungalow - Newly remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath Bates-Hendricks bungalow with bonus room and 2 car detached garage. This home has original hardwood floors, custom tiled baths, granite counters, stainless appliances, and new fixtures and finishes throughout. The renovation has created an open floor-plan from your family room to your dining room and kitchen. The bedrooms and separate laundry room are just steps away. Located within minutes from the amenities and nightlife of downtown Indy. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com or call (317) 254-8888 to schedule a time to view. EHO

(RLNE5101134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Iowa Street have any available units?
415 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Iowa Street have?
Some of 415 Iowa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 Iowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 415 Iowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 Iowa Street offers parking.
Does 415 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 415 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
