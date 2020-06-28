415 Iowa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bates-Hendricks 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bungalow - Newly remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath Bates-Hendricks bungalow with bonus room and 2 car detached garage. This home has original hardwood floors, custom tiled baths, granite counters, stainless appliances, and new fixtures and finishes throughout. The renovation has created an open floor-plan from your family room to your dining room and kitchen. The bedrooms and separate laundry room are just steps away. Located within minutes from the amenities and nightlife of downtown Indy. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com or call (317) 254-8888 to schedule a time to view. EHO



(RLNE5101134)