412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2
412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2

412 North Bradley Avenue · (812) 382-5883
Location

412 North Bradley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great Near Eastside apartment with modern updates! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is close to all the development happening on the Near Eastside. Comfortable living room opens to spacious kitchen with newer appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout unit and beautifully updated bathroom.

Tenant pays $30 flat utility fee for water, sewer, and gas. Tenant is also responsible for electricity.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.

No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!
Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator
UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 have any available units?
412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 have?
Some of 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
