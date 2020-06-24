4037 Little Bighorn Drive

Amenities

WE’RE SERIOUS ABOUT THIS TRIPLE HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS, REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND A $100 VISA GIFT CARD!!! MOVE IN BY JANUARY 4th WITH THIS AMAZING SLASHED RENT AND RECEIVE A ONE TIIME $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 12 TO 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ADDITIONALLY RECEIVE A $100 VISA GIFT CARD TO BOOT!!! Beautiful New construction by Davis Homes featuring the Madison floor plan. This 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,630 square feet. Open main floor with Family Room and Kitchen, and Laundry Room on the the main level. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and all appliances included! Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bathroom with double sinks and a full tub/shower combo bathroom. Beautiful Rich Carpeting in all the Bedrooms and the Family room, Stunning Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, and new paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout the Home. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Landscaping installed with rich sod in the front yard for easy upkeep and a beautiful look! Please note: Front and back yards are residents' responsibility to maintain.



Less than 30 minutes from Downtown Indy Great Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and all the City has to offer!



Lawrence Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

