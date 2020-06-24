All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4037 Little Bighorn Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:12 PM

4037 Little Bighorn Drive

4037 Little Bighorn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4037 Little Bighorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
WE’RE SERIOUS ABOUT THIS TRIPLE HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS, REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND A $100 VISA GIFT CARD!!! MOVE IN BY JANUARY 4th WITH THIS AMAZING SLASHED RENT AND RECEIVE A ONE TIIME $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 12 TO 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ADDITIONALLY RECEIVE A $100 VISA GIFT CARD TO BOOT!!! Beautiful New construction by Davis Homes featuring the Madison floor plan. This 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,630 square feet. Open main floor with Family Room and Kitchen, and Laundry Room on the the main level. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and all appliances included! Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bathroom with double sinks and a full tub/shower combo bathroom. Beautiful Rich Carpeting in all the Bedrooms and the Family room, Stunning Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, and new paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout the Home. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Landscaping installed with rich sod in the front yard for easy upkeep and a beautiful look! Please note: Front and back yards are residents' responsibility to maintain.

Less than 30 minutes from Downtown Indy Great Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and all the City has to offer!

Lawrence Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Little Bighorn Drive have any available units?
4037 Little Bighorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4037 Little Bighorn Drive have?
Some of 4037 Little Bighorn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Little Bighorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Little Bighorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Little Bighorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4037 Little Bighorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4037 Little Bighorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Little Bighorn Drive offers parking.
Does 4037 Little Bighorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Little Bighorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Little Bighorn Drive have a pool?
No, 4037 Little Bighorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Little Bighorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4037 Little Bighorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Little Bighorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 Little Bighorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

