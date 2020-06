Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace internet access furnished oven

A charming, fully furnished town home in a popular older neighborhood called Meridian Kessler. Close to downtown and Broad Ripple.

This home features a living and dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms , 1 full bath, a laundry room in the basement, a fully fenced back yard and a 3 season enclosed front porch. The owner pays for all utilities and takes care of lawn care and snow removal. The tenant pays for wi-fi and cable.