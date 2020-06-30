4029 Forest Manor Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage in an established neighborhood. This spacious, corner lot ranch features a formal living room with fireplace, separate family room, dining room, and eat in kitchen. There is also a full finished basement with additional storage and room that can be used as an office or for guests. Outside you'll enjoy a large fenced in backyard and covered patio. Updated gas appliances including deep freezer and washer & dryer make for an easy move. This home is available for immediate occupancy.