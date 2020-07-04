All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3970 N Edmondson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3970 N Edmondson Ave
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

3970 N Edmondson Ave

3970 North Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3970 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed6fcc2086 ---- **COMING SOON** 3 bedroom with eat-in kitchen and fully fenced yard! Easy access to I-465 and I-70! 15 minute drive to downtown Indy! Indianapolis Public Schools. Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals *Section-8 Accepted*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 N Edmondson Ave have any available units?
3970 N Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3970 N Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3970 N Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 N Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3970 N Edmondson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3970 N Edmondson Ave offer parking?
No, 3970 N Edmondson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3970 N Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 N Edmondson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 N Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 3970 N Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3970 N Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3970 N Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 N Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 N Edmondson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3970 N Edmondson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3970 N Edmondson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College