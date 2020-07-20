All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:17 PM

3932 Roundwood Drive

3932 Roundwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Roundwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This naturally well lit 4 bed 2.5 bath home has space galore! The living space leads into the dining area. It flows into the eat in kitchen that has a cozy breakfast bar. This home has Stainless Steel Electric Appliances, it also has a very low maintenance yard. The Master comes with a full bathroom suite, has a deep soak garden tub, and a large closets. The laundry room is on the upper level. Don't delay! This property will lease quickly. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Roundwood Drive have any available units?
3932 Roundwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Roundwood Drive have?
Some of 3932 Roundwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Roundwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Roundwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Roundwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Roundwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Roundwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3932 Roundwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Roundwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Roundwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Roundwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3932 Roundwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Roundwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3932 Roundwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Roundwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Roundwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
