3932 Roundwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details



This naturally well lit 4 bed 2.5 bath home has space galore! The living space leads into the dining area. It flows into the eat in kitchen that has a cozy breakfast bar. This home has Stainless Steel Electric Appliances, it also has a very low maintenance yard. The Master comes with a full bathroom suite, has a deep soak garden tub, and a large closets. The laundry room is on the upper level. Don't delay! This property will lease quickly. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.