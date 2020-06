Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home. With extensive upgrades such as New carpet, New paint, a beautiful Fireplace. The updated bath and kitchen give your new home a nice modern feel. This home is move in ready and close to downtown, new speed metro line, and the Monon Trail. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of the rental. Stop by today to see all this home offers.