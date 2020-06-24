All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

3840 Knickerbocker Place, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Keystone at The Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
-3 bedroom, 2 bath updated apartment available for summer sublease.
-Sublease must be from June 1, 2019 to August 31st, 2019 and does have the ability to sign a full year lease after that if youd like to stay more than just the three months.
- application fee per person required by River Crossing.
- security deposit would be paid to us and then River Crossing would give it back to you once lease was over.
-Our apartment is on the second floor with a balcony and great views overlooking the lake.
-Updated appliances included, washer and dryer are inside the unit.
-Master bedroom has spacious bathroom inside of it, with a walk in closet.
-Other bathroom is shared by the other two bedrooms.
-Located in an awesome area, within walking distance of the Fashion Mall and several shops and restaurants.
-River Crossing has a great gym and pool for residents-great for the summer months!
-Pictures and any more info youd require is available upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Knickerbocker Place have any available units?
3840 Knickerbocker Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Knickerbocker Place have?
Some of 3840 Knickerbocker Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Knickerbocker Place currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Knickerbocker Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Knickerbocker Place pet-friendly?
No, 3840 Knickerbocker Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3840 Knickerbocker Place offer parking?
No, 3840 Knickerbocker Place does not offer parking.
Does 3840 Knickerbocker Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 Knickerbocker Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Knickerbocker Place have a pool?
Yes, 3840 Knickerbocker Place has a pool.
Does 3840 Knickerbocker Place have accessible units?
No, 3840 Knickerbocker Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Knickerbocker Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 Knickerbocker Place does not have units with dishwashers.
