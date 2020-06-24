3840 Knickerbocker Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

-3 bedroom, 2 bath updated apartment available for summer sublease.

-Sublease must be from June 1, 2019 to August 31st, 2019 and does have the ability to sign a full year lease after that if youd like to stay more than just the three months.

- application fee per person required by River Crossing.

- security deposit would be paid to us and then River Crossing would give it back to you once lease was over.

-Our apartment is on the second floor with a balcony and great views overlooking the lake.

-Updated appliances included, washer and dryer are inside the unit.

-Master bedroom has spacious bathroom inside of it, with a walk in closet.

-Other bathroom is shared by the other two bedrooms.

-Located in an awesome area, within walking distance of the Fashion Mall and several shops and restaurants.

-River Crossing has a great gym and pool for residents-great for the summer months!

-Pictures and any more info youd require is available upon request!