3840 Knickerbocker Place

Amenities
-3 bedroom, 2 bath updated apartment available for summer sublease.
-Sublease must be from June 1, 2019 to August 31st, 2019 and does have the ability to sign a full year lease after that if youd like to stay more than just the three months.
- application fee per person required by River Crossing.
- security deposit would be paid to us and then River Crossing would give it back to you once lease was over.
-Our apartment is on the second floor with a balcony and great views overlooking the lake.
-Updated appliances included, washer and dryer are inside the unit.
-Master bedroom has spacious bathroom inside of it, with a walk in closet.
-Other bathroom is shared by the other two bedrooms.
-Located in an awesome area, within walking distance of the Fashion Mall and several shops and restaurants.
-River Crossing has a great gym and pool for residents-great for the summer months!
-Pictures and any more info youd require is available upon request!