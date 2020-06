Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for a renovated and modern 2 story home to rent, well look no further. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is just what you've been looking for. With a large front porch, hardwood floors...you will not be disappointed once you set your eyes on this place. With the updated bathrooms and kitchens you may never want to leave, make sure you see this one before it's rented! Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.