Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3738 Oslo Place

3738 Oslo Place · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Oslo Place, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,497 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5686213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 Oslo Place have any available units?
3738 Oslo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3738 Oslo Place currently offering any rent specials?
3738 Oslo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 Oslo Place pet-friendly?
No, 3738 Oslo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3738 Oslo Place offer parking?
No, 3738 Oslo Place does not offer parking.
Does 3738 Oslo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 Oslo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 Oslo Place have a pool?
Yes, 3738 Oslo Place has a pool.
Does 3738 Oslo Place have accessible units?
No, 3738 Oslo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 Oslo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 Oslo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 Oslo Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 Oslo Place does not have units with air conditioning.

