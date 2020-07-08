All apartments in Indianapolis
3705 Lacebark Drive

3705 Lace Bark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Lace Bark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This Charmer is Located in Warren Township off 38th & Mitthoeffer Rd, minutes to John Marshall High School, Andrew J. Brown Academy, Grassy Creek Park and more! Home features lovely laminate flooring, large living room with vaulted ceilings, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a large backyard and patio. 2-car attached garage. Must See! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Lacebark Drive have any available units?
3705 Lacebark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3705 Lacebark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Lacebark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Lacebark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Lacebark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Lacebark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Lacebark Drive offers parking.
Does 3705 Lacebark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Lacebark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Lacebark Drive have a pool?
No, 3705 Lacebark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Lacebark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Lacebark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Lacebark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Lacebark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 Lacebark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 Lacebark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

