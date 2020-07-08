3705 Lacebark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This Charmer is Located in Warren Township off 38th & Mitthoeffer Rd, minutes to John Marshall High School, Andrew J. Brown Academy, Grassy Creek Park and more! Home features lovely laminate flooring, large living room with vaulted ceilings, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a large backyard and patio. 2-car attached garage. Must See! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

