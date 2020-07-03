All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 Delmar Road

3701 Delmar Road · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Delmar Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Millersville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT: Apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE. Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you to move in! Are you looking for a spacious home? Look no further. With 3124 Sq. Ft....THIS HOME IS HUGE!!! Think of the endless possibilities of decorating this home for the holidays. Stop by and check it out today! This is a new listing, so don't delay. It will not last long!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Delmar Road have any available units?
3701 Delmar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3701 Delmar Road currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Delmar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Delmar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Delmar Road is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Delmar Road offer parking?
No, 3701 Delmar Road does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Delmar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Delmar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Delmar Road have a pool?
No, 3701 Delmar Road does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Delmar Road have accessible units?
No, 3701 Delmar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Delmar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Delmar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Delmar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Delmar Road does not have units with air conditioning.

