3701 Delmar Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT: Apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE. Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you to move in! Are you looking for a spacious home? Look no further. With 3124 Sq. Ft....THIS HOME IS HUGE!!! Think of the endless possibilities of decorating this home for the holidays. Stop by and check it out today! This is a new listing, so don't delay. It will not last long!



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.