EAST// WARREN TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE This is a lovely home with all new recent updates. Brand new ceramic tiles floors and new carpet in bedrooms. Open concept floor plan. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct have any available units?
3624 Fieldmint Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.