All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3624 Fieldmint Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3624 Fieldmint Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3624 Fieldmint Ct

3624 Fieldmint Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3624 Fieldmint Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
EAST// WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE
This is a lovely home with all new recent updates. Brand new ceramic tiles floors and new carpet in bedrooms. Open concept floor plan. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct have any available units?
3624 Fieldmint Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3624 Fieldmint Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Fieldmint Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Fieldmint Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Fieldmint Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Fieldmint Ct offers parking.
Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Fieldmint Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct have a pool?
No, 3624 Fieldmint Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct have accessible units?
No, 3624 Fieldmint Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Fieldmint Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 Fieldmint Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 Fieldmint Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College