Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

3621 Ireland Ct

3621 Ireland Court · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Ireland Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Ireland Ct have any available units?
3621 Ireland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Ireland Ct have?
Some of 3621 Ireland Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Ireland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Ireland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Ireland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Ireland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Ireland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Ireland Ct offers parking.
Does 3621 Ireland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Ireland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Ireland Ct have a pool?
No, 3621 Ireland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Ireland Ct have accessible units?
No, 3621 Ireland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Ireland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Ireland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

