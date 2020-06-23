All apartments in Indianapolis
3616 W 16th Street - 2

3616 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3616 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two income steams on one parcel lot!
Basement can be turned into 1 bed rental!
In the heart of speedway; Racing capital of the world
Walking distance from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Extra space out back for car parking during racing season
Updated roof
Current Tenant responsible for interior maintenance.
Loading Dock/Garage in rear of building
Two income streams on one parcel lot! One of a kind deal. This property has a commercial building with 2 units rented by same tenant. Also, has basement that can be converted to 1 bedroom rental or used as storage area.

Property is very close, to Indy Motor Speedway, close enough that you can use extra lot space in back to park cars during the Indy500, Brickyard, RedBull Air Race, and MotoGP racing season!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 W 16th Street - 2 have any available units?
3616 W 16th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3616 W 16th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3616 W 16th Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 W 16th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3616 W 16th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3616 W 16th Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3616 W 16th Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 3616 W 16th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 W 16th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 W 16th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 3616 W 16th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3616 W 16th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3616 W 16th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 W 16th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 W 16th Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 W 16th Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 W 16th Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
