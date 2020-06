Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Recently updated 2 bedroom/ 1 bath spacious apartment on Fall Creek Parkway, available June 1, 2020. Just steps from the Monon trail and 20 minite drive to downtown. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom, new stackable washer/dryer, and one parking spot on site. Tenant is responsible for utilities, except water and trash are included.

No pets. No smoking.

$750 deposit/ $750 month.

$30 application fee.

Please email Elizabeth at hgrealty.management@gmail.com

Can show via zoom