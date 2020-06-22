3602 Cork Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Beautiful and move in ready, 3 bdrm 2.5 bath with built-in surround sound upstairs and down. Freshly painted, all carpet is new, brand new roof, stainless steel appliances, new ceramic tile in kitchen, multiple updates throughout this amazing home and backyard is completely fenced in, finished garage is heated and has bump out for extra room! Bump out is ONLY shared wall AND HOA takes care of snow removal, mowing front yard, and exterior of your home! Located in sought after Franklin Township School District and is in a very well kept neighborhood. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Cats and small dogs permitted with approval and fee(s). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b62d7eef-d143-479f-864d-39133c63c909&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.