Location

3602 Cork Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Beautiful and move in ready, 3 bdrm 2.5 bath with built-in surround sound upstairs and down. Freshly painted, all carpet is new, brand new roof, stainless steel appliances, new ceramic tile in kitchen, multiple updates throughout this amazing home and backyard is completely fenced in, finished garage is heated and has bump out for extra room! Bump out is ONLY shared wall AND HOA takes care of snow removal, mowing front yard, and exterior of your home! Located in sought after Franklin Township School District and is in a very well kept neighborhood. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Cats and small dogs permitted with approval and fee(s). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b62d7eef-d143-479f-864d-39133c63c909&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Cork Bend Drive have any available units?
3602 Cork Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 Cork Bend Drive have?
Some of 3602 Cork Bend Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Cork Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Cork Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Cork Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 Cork Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3602 Cork Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Cork Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 3602 Cork Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Cork Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Cork Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 3602 Cork Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Cork Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3602 Cork Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Cork Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Cork Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
