Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

3557 Evergreen Ave

3557 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3557 Evergreen Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N College & 38th

3557 Evergreen Ave Indianapolis IN 46205
Upstairs unit of a Duplex Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Dining room, unfinished basement,

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water
**owner pays for water**

SECTION 8 - YES

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

