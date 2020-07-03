Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N College & 38th
3557 Evergreen Ave Indianapolis IN 46205
Upstairs unit of a Duplex Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Dining room, unfinished basement,
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water
**owner pays for water**
SECTION 8 - YES
CONTACT:
For more information
