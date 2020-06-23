3545 Washington Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace extra storage microwave

Architecturally stunning lifestyle space! A 3 BR 2 Bath show piece with ample room to spread out. Turn on the working gas log fireplace and kick back and enjoy the high beamed ceiling, and the wood and tiled floors. Create a meal for friends or family and stay in the conversation from the open-concept, quartz counter-top kitchen, connected to a large dining space.Fully tiled and glass-enclosed shower with endless hot water. Full size front-loading washer and dryer in unit for laundry included. On-site storage in basement for easy access. Landlord takes care of parking space snow removal and lawn care. Green space on the south side of the building.