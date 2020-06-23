All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3545 Washington Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3545 Washington Boulevard

3545 Washington Blvd · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3545 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Architecturally stunning lifestyle space! A 3 BR 2 Bath show piece with ample room to spread out. Turn on the working gas log fireplace and kick back and enjoy the high beamed ceiling, and the wood and tiled floors. Create a meal for friends or family and stay in the conversation from the open-concept, quartz counter-top kitchen, connected to a large dining space.Fully tiled and glass-enclosed shower with endless hot water. Full size front-loading washer and dryer in unit for laundry included. On-site storage in basement for easy access. Landlord takes care of parking space snow removal and lawn care. Green space on the south side of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Washington Boulevard have any available units?
3545 Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 3545 Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3545 Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Washington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3545 Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3545 Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3545 Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3545 Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 Washington Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
