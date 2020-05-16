All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3530 Cork Bend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3530 Cork Bend Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

3530 Cork Bend Dr

3530 Cork Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3530 Cork Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Franklin Township

Unfurnished

Some dogs accepted with approval and $250 one time fee (per dog)

We do not accept section 8
Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath two story rental in Franklin Township School District. The loft makes for a perfect game room or additional tv room. There is plenty of storage space throughout. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Cork Bend Dr have any available units?
3530 Cork Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Cork Bend Dr have?
Some of 3530 Cork Bend Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Cork Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Cork Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Cork Bend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Cork Bend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3530 Cork Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Cork Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 3530 Cork Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Cork Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Cork Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 3530 Cork Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Cork Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 3530 Cork Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Cork Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Cork Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College