3513 North LAYMAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Lovingly updated home is spacious and move-in ready! 3BR/2BA home boasts huge FR with fireplace, kitchen with brand new cabinets, countertops, electrical, plumbing, paint and LVT hardwood flooring! Full basement with new full BA has extra rooms that could be utilities as a sleeping area, craft room, or den. Upstairs is a XLG loft BR! Most of the house has hardwood floors. XLG two car garage, fenced yard (front and back), fresh interior and exterior paint, all in a quiet area with pride of ownership. Landlord requires no evictions or felony convictions, and prefers a credit score of 600 or more. No sign in yard. It is simply lovely!