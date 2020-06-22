All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 23 2019

3513 North LAYMAN Avenue

3513 North Layman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3513 North Layman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovingly updated home is spacious and move-in ready! 3BR/2BA home boasts huge FR with fireplace, kitchen with brand new cabinets, countertops, electrical, plumbing, paint and LVT hardwood flooring! Full basement with new full BA has extra rooms that could be utilities as a sleeping area, craft room, or den. Upstairs is a XLG loft BR! Most of the house has hardwood floors. XLG two car garage, fenced yard (front and back), fresh interior and exterior paint, all in a quiet area with pride of ownership. Landlord requires no evictions or felony convictions, and prefers a credit score of 600 or more. No sign in yard. It is simply lovely!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue have any available units?
3513 North LAYMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue have?
Some of 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3513 North LAYMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 North LAYMAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
