All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3505 N Pennsylvania St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3505 N Pennsylvania St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:53 PM

3505 N Pennsylvania St

3505 N Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3505 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f855fd2074 ---- Character and charm abound in this historic 4 BR 1.5 BA Apartment that features a gigantic living room with original built in shelving. Dining room with original hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with fridge and stove. Relaxing patio and on site shared laundry facility, street parking available. Quiet neighborhood a plus. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 N Pennsylvania St have any available units?
3505 N Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 N Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 3505 N Pennsylvania St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 N Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
3505 N Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 N Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 N Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 3505 N Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 3505 N Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 3505 N Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 N Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 N Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 3505 N Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 3505 N Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 3505 N Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 N Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 N Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College