3505 N Pennsylvania St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f855fd2074 ---- Character and charm abound in this historic 4 BR 1.5 BA Apartment that features a gigantic living room with original built in shelving. Dining room with original hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with fridge and stove. Relaxing patio and on site shared laundry facility, street parking available. Quiet neighborhood a plus. Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. Disposal