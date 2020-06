Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Almost New, Charming 3 BR Home, New Carpets, New Bathroom, Fenced-In - Come and check out this beautiful home with new carpets, new bathroom, recently remodeled, appliances included, washer & dryer hookups and cabinetry, lots of natural lighting and trees for shade, fenced in back-yard. Call 317-600-9123 to schedule a tour, apply online at www.honestpm.com.



(RLNE3849274)