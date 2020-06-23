3501 Redwood Drive

Amenities

NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout home. It is naturally well lit. It offers plenty of living space! The kitchen has newer vinyl flooring and hardwood cabinets. It has a covered front porch, a patio, and also has a fenced in backyard complete with two storage barns. This is a new listing and won't last long!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

