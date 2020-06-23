All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 5 2020

3501 Redwood Drive

3501 Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Redwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout home. It is naturally well lit. It offers plenty of living space! The kitchen has newer vinyl flooring and hardwood cabinets. It has a covered front porch, a patio, and also has a fenced in backyard complete with two storage barns. This is a new listing and won't last long!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Redwood Drive have any available units?
3501 Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3501 Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Redwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Redwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Redwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3501 Redwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Redwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3501 Redwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3501 Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Redwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Redwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
