All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 349 E. Westfield Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
349 E. Westfield Blvd.
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

349 E. Westfield Blvd.

349 East Westfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

349 East Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ADORABLE New Rental Home in Indy - 3 Bed / 1 Bath - Welcome home to this beautiful ranch home. Hardwoods throughout, retro kitchen, amazing yeard and much more! Home is ready to be lived in!

(RLNE5079626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have any available units?
349 E. Westfield Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 349 E. Westfield Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
349 E. Westfield Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 E. Westfield Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. offer parking?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have a pool?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College