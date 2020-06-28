Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 349 E. Westfield Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
349 E. Westfield Blvd.
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
349 E. Westfield Blvd.
349 East Westfield Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
349 East Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ADORABLE New Rental Home in Indy - 3 Bed / 1 Bath - Welcome home to this beautiful ranch home. Hardwoods throughout, retro kitchen, amazing yeard and much more! Home is ready to be lived in!
(RLNE5079626)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have any available units?
349 E. Westfield Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 349 E. Westfield Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
349 E. Westfield Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 E. Westfield Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. offer parking?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have a pool?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 E. Westfield Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 E. Westfield Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
