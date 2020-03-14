348 S. Sheridan

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE SHOWING CALENDAR FOR THIS SHOWING!



This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a ton of character! The charming exterior is very welcoming. The inside of the home has ample space for your furniture, and has recently had a brand new central air system installed. The kitchen has modern cabinets and includes both the refrigerator and stove for you. This house also has a cellar where the furnace and water heater are found.



We love PETS so plan to bring yours.



**We accept applications online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com or at a showing. All applications now have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for

processing the background check and credit check). We accept cash (exact

change) or Money Orders only, please, At showings. You may also apply online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com, directly to the property of your

choice!



**If you wish to put a hold down on the property you will also want to

bring $300.00 in Cash or Money Order only. (A hold does not hold a property

until your application has been officially approved. Any returns on holds

will be in check form.)

If you choose to fill out an application at a showing and put down a hold,

please make sure you have two separate money orders, One for your

application fee, and one for your hold.



**We do accept S8 applicants! If you have a S8 packet that you would like

to apply to a home, please bring it with you to a showing, filled out with

applicant information!



