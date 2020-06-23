All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

345 Creekstone Drive

345 Creekstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

345 Creekstone Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,685 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 14 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4561274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Creekstone Drive have any available units?
345 Creekstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Creekstone Drive have?
Some of 345 Creekstone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Creekstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345 Creekstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Creekstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 345 Creekstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 345 Creekstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 345 Creekstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 345 Creekstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Creekstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Creekstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 345 Creekstone Drive has a pool.
Does 345 Creekstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 345 Creekstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Creekstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Creekstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
