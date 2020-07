Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Your dream home awaits! Enter this home into the massive living room w/ grand cathedral ceilings. Fully upgraded kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tile floors. Master suite includes sizable closet and master bathroom. Step into your backyard and revel in the beautiful pond view.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.