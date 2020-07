Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home tucked away in a well established neighborhood. Home has been completely updated and ready to move in. The kitchen and dining room combo has plenty of cabinet and counter space. The dining area has extra counter space for all those family meals or you could use it as an office space. Each bedroom has large closets and the master bath has a walk-in shower. You are going to love this one!