Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:33 AM

340 Miami Street

340 Miami St · No Longer Available
Location

340 Miami St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy carefree downtown living in this 2-3BR/3.5BA Firehouse Square townhouse a SHORT walk from Mass Ave., Anthenaeum, Needlers, Whole Foods, & everything downtown offers! This end unit enjoys a sunny so. exposure & great views overlooking grassy common area. Main level floor plan is perfect w. open living space including dining area, LR & FR w. frplc off nicely appointed kitchen. Upper level inc. master suite w.sitting room & luxurious bath w. whirlpool & sep. shower. Closet space galore. Upper BR's have 8'-12' vaulted ceilings. Lower level is open & offers flexible uses, including third BR w. installation of simple partition. Balcony off kitchen, 2-car garage with free-standing shelving for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Miami Street have any available units?
340 Miami Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Miami Street have?
Some of 340 Miami Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Miami Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 Miami Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Miami Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 Miami Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 340 Miami Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 Miami Street offers parking.
Does 340 Miami Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Miami Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Miami Street have a pool?
Yes, 340 Miami Street has a pool.
Does 340 Miami Street have accessible units?
No, 340 Miami Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Miami Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Miami Street has units with dishwashers.
