340 Miami Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Enjoy carefree downtown living in this 2-3BR/3.5BA Firehouse Square townhouse a SHORT walk from Mass Ave., Anthenaeum, Needlers, Whole Foods, & everything downtown offers! This end unit enjoys a sunny so. exposure & great views overlooking grassy common area. Main level floor plan is perfect w. open living space including dining area, LR & FR w. frplc off nicely appointed kitchen. Upper level inc. master suite w.sitting room & luxurious bath w. whirlpool & sep. shower. Closet space galore. Upper BR's have 8'-12' vaulted ceilings. Lower level is open & offers flexible uses, including third BR w. installation of simple partition. Balcony off kitchen, 2-car garage with free-standing shelving for extra storage.