Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location ... On College Ave, Short Distance From Downtown close to the Red Line. 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Living Room, Separate Dining area and a Large Kitchen. Finished attic can be used as a flex room. Parking space in back yard with ally access. New flooring, new Carpets, new Stainless Steel appliances, fresh paint, new A/C (to Be Install On Moving Day) and More. Pets are welcome with landlord approval. Move in ready