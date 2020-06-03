All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3334 Blue Ash Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3334 Blue Ash Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3334 Blue Ash Lane

3334 Blue Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3334 Blue Ash Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This property is located in popular Franklin Township, just minutes from I-74 and loads of shops and restaurants. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spacious and offers laminate floors and high ceilings in the living room. The kitchen has all appliances and ample cabinet space. The Master Suite is spacious and features a large walk-in closet. Entertain in the large fenced-in backyard. 2-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! *Final cleaning to be done*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Blue Ash Lane have any available units?
3334 Blue Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3334 Blue Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Blue Ash Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Blue Ash Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 Blue Ash Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3334 Blue Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Blue Ash Lane does offer parking.
Does 3334 Blue Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Blue Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Blue Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 3334 Blue Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Blue Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 3334 Blue Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Blue Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 Blue Ash Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Blue Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 Blue Ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College