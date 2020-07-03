3332 Manor Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/986ea920a5 ---- This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has hardwood floors, refrigerator and range in the kitchen, full basement, one car detached garage and a great sized yard. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years