Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3332 Manor Ct
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

3332 Manor Ct

3332 Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Manor Court, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/986ea920a5 ---- This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has hardwood floors, refrigerator and range in the kitchen, full basement, one car detached garage and a great sized yard. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Manor Ct have any available units?
3332 Manor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 Manor Ct have?
Some of 3332 Manor Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 Manor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Manor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Manor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3332 Manor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3332 Manor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Manor Ct offers parking.
Does 3332 Manor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 Manor Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Manor Ct have a pool?
No, 3332 Manor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Manor Ct have accessible units?
No, 3332 Manor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Manor Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 Manor Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

