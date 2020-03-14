All apartments in Indianapolis
332 Venus Drive
332 Venus Drive

332 Venus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

332 Venus Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Wayne Township in Sungate off of Rockville Road and Girls School. Home provides easy access to schools, restaurants and Avon shopping and the Indianapolis Airport. This property features an open floor plan including a 2-story living room, large kitchen with lots of counter/cabinet space, separate eating area/dining room with breakfast bar and a 2-car attached garage. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a full bath. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Venus Drive have any available units?
332 Venus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 332 Venus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Venus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Venus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Venus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 332 Venus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 332 Venus Drive does offer parking.
Does 332 Venus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Venus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Venus Drive have a pool?
No, 332 Venus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 332 Venus Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Venus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Venus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Venus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Venus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Venus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
