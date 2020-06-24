All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 331 West Hampton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
331 West Hampton Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

331 West Hampton Drive

331 West Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

331 West Hampton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Completely Renovated property Fully Furnished that includes All utilities, Trash, cable and Wifi in the Lease Price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 West Hampton Drive have any available units?
331 West Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 West Hampton Drive have?
Some of 331 West Hampton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 West Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 West Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 West Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 331 West Hampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 331 West Hampton Drive offer parking?
No, 331 West Hampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 331 West Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 West Hampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 West Hampton Drive have a pool?
No, 331 West Hampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 West Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 West Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 West Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 West Hampton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College