Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

3260 Cork Bend Drive

3260 Cork Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Cork Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Massive 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home; this home boasts 3,608 sq ft of comfortable living space! Downstairs offers a large living room and separate great room with fireplace.  Spacious kitchen has been updated with gorgeous granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, large pantry and center island.  Downstairs also includes a bedroom.  Upstairs features and enormous loft that can be an extra great room.  All 4 bedrooms upstairs are great sized and the master bedroom is especially large.  Fantastic spa like master bathroom.  This home has all the space you need to really spread out.  Backyard is fenced in and overlooks a pond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Cork Bend Drive have any available units?
3260 Cork Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 Cork Bend Drive have?
Some of 3260 Cork Bend Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Cork Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Cork Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Cork Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3260 Cork Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3260 Cork Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 3260 Cork Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3260 Cork Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 Cork Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Cork Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 3260 Cork Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Cork Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3260 Cork Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Cork Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 Cork Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
