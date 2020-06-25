3260 Cork Bend Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Massive 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home; this home boasts 3,608 sq ft of comfortable living space! Downstairs offers a large living room and separate great room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen has been updated with gorgeous granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, large pantry and center island. Downstairs also includes a bedroom. Upstairs features and enormous loft that can be an extra great room. All 4 bedrooms upstairs are great sized and the master bedroom is especially large. Fantastic spa like master bathroom. This home has all the space you need to really spread out. Backyard is fenced in and overlooks a pond!