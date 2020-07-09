All apartments in Indianapolis
3255 Mohave Lane

Location

3255 Mohave Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Summer is here!! Start planning your first BBQ of the season as soon as you see this back yard and 2 level deck! This tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a full bathroom in the master. Lower level contains bonus room, 1/2 bath and laundry area. 2 car garage. Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Mohave Lane have any available units?
3255 Mohave Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 Mohave Lane have?
Some of 3255 Mohave Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 Mohave Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Mohave Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Mohave Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3255 Mohave Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3255 Mohave Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3255 Mohave Lane offers parking.
Does 3255 Mohave Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 Mohave Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Mohave Lane have a pool?
No, 3255 Mohave Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3255 Mohave Lane have accessible units?
No, 3255 Mohave Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Mohave Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 Mohave Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
