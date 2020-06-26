3249 Cork Bend Dr

Amenities

Inviting 3 Bed / 2 Bath House for Rent with Fenced Yard in Franklin Township - Inviting 3 Bed / 2 Bath House for Rent with Fenced Yard in Franklin Township. This Gorgeous Home has over1200 Sq Ft and a Two-Car Attached Garage. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer, Wood-Laminate Flooring in Common Areas, Shed/Mini-Barn, and Much More! Located off of Southeastern Ave in Franklin Township. Franklin Central School District. Access to I-70 and I-465 nearby. Get it Before it's Gone!



