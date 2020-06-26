All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3249 Cork Bend Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3249 Cork Bend Dr

3249 Cork Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3249 Cork Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Inviting 3 Bed / 2 Bath House for Rent with Fenced Yard in Franklin Township - Inviting 3 Bed / 2 Bath House for Rent with Fenced Yard in Franklin Township. This Gorgeous Home has over1200 Sq Ft and a Two-Car Attached Garage. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer, Wood-Laminate Flooring in Common Areas, Shed/Mini-Barn, and Much More! Located off of Southeastern Ave in Franklin Township. Franklin Central School District. Access to I-70 and I-465 nearby. Get it Before it's Gone!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

(RLNE4943144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 Cork Bend Dr have any available units?
3249 Cork Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 Cork Bend Dr have?
Some of 3249 Cork Bend Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 Cork Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Cork Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Cork Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 Cork Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3249 Cork Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Cork Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 3249 Cork Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 Cork Bend Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Cork Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 3249 Cork Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3249 Cork Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 3249 Cork Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Cork Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 Cork Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
