All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3226 WELLINGTON Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:19 PM

3226 WELLINGTON Avenue

3226 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3226 Wellington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great property that has been well kept and clean. Upgraded and remodeled...the 3 bedrooms and 1 bath is perfect for a growing family and lots of room in the garage as well. You will love the Big Yard and Open space your New Home offers. Make this a Must See on your list and you will not be disappointed. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
3226 WELLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3226 WELLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College