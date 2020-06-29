Great property that has been well kept and clean. Upgraded and remodeled...the 3 bedrooms and 1 bath is perfect for a growing family and lots of room in the garage as well. You will love the Big Yard and Open space your New Home offers. Make this a Must See on your list and you will not be disappointed. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3226 WELLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
3226 WELLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.