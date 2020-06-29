3226 WELLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great property that has been well kept and clean. Upgraded and remodeled...the 3 bedrooms and 1 bath is perfect for a growing family and lots of room in the garage as well. You will love the Big Yard and Open space your New Home offers. Make this a Must See on your list and you will not be disappointed. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.