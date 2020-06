Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Decatur Township! Home has been newly renovated with new carpet, flooring, and fresh paint. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful white cabinets, tile flooring, and granite counters. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. All 3 bedrooms are nicely sized. Backyard is completely fenced in and has a deck perfect for entertaining and summer barbecues!