Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

3215 Keystone Lakes Way

3215 Keystone Lakes Way · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Keystone Lakes Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

Wonderful 1488 sf home, updated and ready for you to move right in and enjoy. Kitchen has all new appliances and leads into a bright breakfast room with lots of windows. Living room has cathedral ceilings and cozy up to the gas fireplace with friends and family. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sinks and stand up shower. 2 more good size bedrooms and another full bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry room and 2 car finished garage with opener.

Home is located on a large corner lot, fenced backyard in a Quiet mature neighborhood with sidewalks close to shopping, restaurants, parks, golf and I-65 making access to downtown and airport a breeze. Minutes to U Indy.

Perry Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Keystone Lakes Way have any available units?
3215 Keystone Lakes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Keystone Lakes Way have?
Some of 3215 Keystone Lakes Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Keystone Lakes Way currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Keystone Lakes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Keystone Lakes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Keystone Lakes Way is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Keystone Lakes Way offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Keystone Lakes Way offers parking.
Does 3215 Keystone Lakes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Keystone Lakes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Keystone Lakes Way have a pool?
No, 3215 Keystone Lakes Way does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Keystone Lakes Way have accessible units?
No, 3215 Keystone Lakes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Keystone Lakes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Keystone Lakes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
