3215 Keystone Lakes Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 1488 sf home, updated and ready for you to move right in and enjoy. Kitchen has all new appliances and leads into a bright breakfast room with lots of windows. Living room has cathedral ceilings and cozy up to the gas fireplace with friends and family. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sinks and stand up shower. 2 more good size bedrooms and another full bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry room and 2 car finished garage with opener.



Home is located on a large corner lot, fenced backyard in a Quiet mature neighborhood with sidewalks close to shopping, restaurants, parks, golf and I-65 making access to downtown and airport a breeze. Minutes to U Indy.



Perry Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.