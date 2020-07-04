3209 Lindbergh Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Cute 3 bed, 1 bath home cuddled away on a dead end street. This home has been updated with modern fixtures through out the kitchen and bathroom along with original hardwood floors and fresh paint. The large backyard and 2 car detached garage will make this home go quick! View this home today, at your own convenience by registering at Rently.com.



*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.

*Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.