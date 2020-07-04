All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

3209 Lindbergh Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bed, 1 bath home cuddled away on a dead end street. This home has been updated with modern fixtures through out the kitchen and bathroom along with original hardwood floors and fresh paint. The large backyard and 2 car detached garage will make this home go quick! View this home today, at your own convenience by registering at Rently.com.

*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.
*Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Lindbergh Drive have any available units?
3209 Lindbergh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Lindbergh Drive have?
Some of 3209 Lindbergh Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Lindbergh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Lindbergh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Lindbergh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Lindbergh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Lindbergh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Lindbergh Drive offers parking.
Does 3209 Lindbergh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Lindbergh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Lindbergh Drive have a pool?
No, 3209 Lindbergh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Lindbergh Drive have accessible units?
No, 3209 Lindbergh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Lindbergh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Lindbergh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

