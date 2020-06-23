All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

3201 Patton Drive

3201 Patton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Patton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Wayne, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and 1,152 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Patton Drive have any available units?
3201 Patton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Patton Drive have?
Some of 3201 Patton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Patton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Patton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Patton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Patton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Patton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Patton Drive does offer parking.
Does 3201 Patton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Patton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Patton Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Patton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Patton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Patton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Patton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Patton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
